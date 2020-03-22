Taylor Swift is the best artist of the decade

Taylor Swift has become one of the most important artists of the decade, and it is so, that the singer began her career as a telonera Jonas Brothers and extra in the film Miley Cyrus, to become a success, over the years, the achievement amount of grammys and awards.

One of the main prizes is to receive him, because Taylor Swift has been named, from the American Music Awards as the “artist of the decade”, will be honored for his life’s work, showing that with a little effort, the student surpasses the master.

The agreement with the production company of the event, the interpreter Blank Space you will receive your award during the award ceremony on 24. november in los Angeles

An important point is that Taylor Swift would be for exceeding the record Michael Jacksonand one of the singers, the more would of the award-winning American Music Awardsso up to now, with 23 awards, and would win, only to overcome 2 more, so who was he “king of Pop”.

And is that Taylor Swift is, has earned its price, because it is, the more AMA’s has won the entire year, the make, the more profit, and, therefore, the most important entertainers of the last decade.

It is not worth to comment that by 2019, it was a very good year for Taylor, because all their music was sold to one of your hater’s biggest, who bought the rights, and now the owner of the license fees of such songs. But, on the other hand, Taylor Swift you brought your album to Me! This had positive results.

