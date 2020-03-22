Taylor Swift wins public engagement to Kanye West

Madrid.- Taylor Swift had to wait to overcome four years publicly to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the battle began in 2016 and is completed, this March with the release of the full conversation between the rapper and the interpreter “Lover“before the introduction of the controversial theme “Famous“.

West publicly announced his disgust of Swift in the year 2009, the year in which they stole the limelight when the famous gained their award in the category Best Video ladies at the MTV Video Music Awards, to ensure that the one that she really deserves to was Beyonce.

Since then, the attacks from West and Swift were constant have, until 2016, the also launched entrepreneurs with the theme “Famous“where calling them “slut,” the interpreter “You Need to Calm Down“and he said, “I think Taylor and I, we can still have sex.”

After Swift externara published their complaints through the simple, Kim Kardashian is an audio of the alleged conversation your husband had with the singer, where you are supposedly, he gave the nod to the song.

Kardashian had no problem qualifying public as to Swift a “snake”, the accuse of lying because, as she says, her husband had asked him, before the subject.

Now, four years later, the conversation spread complete without edit, of Swift and West, which shows that it was so, because he never came to tell her that I call you “bitch” yet the part that they could have sex.

All of my friends from the South that get to know me better, I feel that Taylor Swift should me, says the sex”, the simple.

The fact caused a stir on Twitter, where fans of the singer started a campaign against the couple, Kardashian, with the hashtag: #TaylorToldTheTruth and #Kanye West Isover party. At the moment, none of the parties has commented on it.