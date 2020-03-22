The eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be renewed

The eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth ii of England, Peter Phillips, and his wife, canadian autumn, when they have separated and a divorce, announced a spokesman on Tuesday.

Phillips, 42 years of age, a son of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips, is a monarch, the oldest of the nine grandchildren of the monarch.

It was the fifth episode in the line of the throne, as he was born, but now it is at 15. Not about the Royal title, and is never represented in the British monarchy.

The news of his divorce to take place shortly after that of his cousin Harry and his wife, Meghan, you’re looking for in the last few months of his Royal duties and the title of Royal Highness to the economic independence and establish themselves in Canada.

The third child of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, has also retired from public life at the end of last year, in the midst of a scandal because of his friendship with the financier, and the American, Jeffrey Epstein, committed suicide in a state prison in New York, while you year awaiting trial for human trafficking of minors.

Peter Phillips and Autumn have two daughters, Savannah, 9 years old, and Isla, 7.

“The decision to get a divorce, and shared custody was after many months of entertainment, and while it is sad, it is user-friendly,” said the speaker of the house.