The news of Shakira at the political leaders of the COVID-19

Bogota (EFE).- Shakira he called on the political leaders that they will implement in their countries “social distance”many” end 15 days, in order to prevent, to expand the coronavirus.

“In the countries In which they now have, only in a few cases, must learn from the mistakes that we pay in the European countries,“ he said.

The artist criticized the countries which “do not listen to the recommendations of the health authorities and / or with the priorities economy on health”.

“In my experience, having been in Europe the last few weeks, we have noticed that the virus is very fast, and our leaders are much too slow. All countries must together health organization, together with the world in a coordinated plan, and international,“ he warned.

Therefore, he estimated that it decided governments to close schools and public places where people come together,” with the goal of “flattening the curve and to prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not willing to provide medical care, such as the Latin Americans and Africans”.

“Please, let’s stay home 15 daysfor the welfare of the needy, the sick, the elderly people and the poorest in the world,“ asked Shakira.

Follow us in Google News

