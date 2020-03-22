The one with Miley was! Meet the new life of Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth was in a couple with Miley Cyrus in the last 10 years. However, to not get married is the best decision for young people, divorced after a few months.

Although the ex-Hanna Montana found the love quickly with Cody Simpson, the Hollywood actornot remained back.

Liam returned to her home country, Australia, and met with her family. A person close to him, revealed: “all have supported it, to distract your mind of things. To not know in a hurry what to do next”.

In spite of the drama, the interpreter of Gale in The Hunger Gamesfound the love. This summer, Gabriella Brooks met, a model and enjoys spending time outdoors and with animals.

The 23-year-old, fell in love with the famous actorsand, apparently, such are, for what they are. They both love the peace and quiet and long walks through the paradisiacal beaches of Australia.

Liam it was a neck over head in love with Gabrielle, but… what are you attracted? According to a source in the vicinity, the brunette brought a side of him she never knew. For example, you eat in peace, despite the looks.

It should be noted that the actor Liam Hemsworth he was always very reticent in regard to your privacy. However, with his new girlfriend has no problem, the is displayed, on the beach or a casual dinner congratulations!