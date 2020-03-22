The virtual to the “on” Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, and 100 thousand people and more

The
coronavirus
forced to apply the brakes, readings, and musical events around the world. But the artist will contrive, to follow, to entertain your audience. On Saturday evening, the well-known us-American DJ
D-Nice
a party, virtual, the, came, held, among other things,
Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama
.
The event lasted for about nine hours, “came” to more than 100 thousand people. “I never would have thought that the best party would create, I give, from the comfort of my own home,” wrote the musician in his account of Instagram.
Drake, Diddy, Usher, Michelle Williams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Naomi Campbell, Russell Simmons, America Ferrara, Missy Elliott, Spice Adams, and Gabrielle Union
were some of the stars that walked a while through the show, to dance, with the rhythm of hip-hop and R&B.
“The amount of artists and friends came from virtual hard for me exceeds my expectations. I feel nothing but gratitude. Thank you to all who support me. Added D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones.
D-Nice
(@dnice) the
From the kitchen of his house, he’s wearing a hat and a bottle of champagne, D-Nice already has this holiday become a classic. On Saturday, the second week was in the hope that the entertaining in the next meetings of the “Homeschool” name ” and stand at the event under the motto “party, where social distance”.
“From my kitchen I can all give you positive energy to you. Thank you for rocking with me,” he wrote, without believing, the phenomenon is generated, and to thank under-utilization of the massive, your idea into the consciousness of the people, the health of the workers for the effort.
