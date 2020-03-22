The whole truth! He covers one of the deepest secrets of Shakira and tildan of being Unfaithful!

Many of the controversial issues have been surrounded by the love of life Shakira. However, the figure is currently, you can enjoy a wonderful family, in the company of her husband and children.

The singer of eyes criticism in regards to his relationship with Piqué, and there are even people who claim that you would have seen, encased in themes of infidelity.

– In The News

Several times we ran the news about the alleged separation of the artist and her husband. However, these assumptions have not confirmed.

But as between the sky and the earth, there is nothing hidden, by these days it became known that the star Colombian maybe a double play in the beginning of their engagement with the footballer would have played.

Is that of fc Barcelona, said in an interview that his relationship with the interpreter, The Bicycle to leave up to the year 2010, the date on which you started, once you have your climax, the world Cup in South Africa.

For the happiness, the artist, born in Medellinit turned out that in this time she was still with Antonio de La Rúa, so that the mathematics in this case is not wrong.

It is to say that, at least for a few months, Shakira he was with the two men, until, finally, stayed with the astro football.