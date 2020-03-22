What a chocolate color! Kim Kardashian enchanted the fashion week in Paris with an incredible outfit

March 21, 2020 11:04 PM

Always impressive, managed to be all eyes.

The stars of television and social networks most well-known on the planet, Kim Kardashianvisited the fashion show of the French brand Balmain with a tight-fitting latex set color chocolate. The sentence that showed his more than 160 million followers on Instagram and reached more than a million and a half likes of which the attributes clearer, and stressed, by the use of gloves for a very long time, that the deeds of the deck you are almost from head to foot.

In the same way, Kim, Kourtney visited with her sister at the parties organized by the company couture, and so they published on their social networks. Kim Kardashian is a very busy clothing sets of this legendary brand in paris, as she has seen the fashion house, at important events and red carpets such as the gala at the Met in 2017.

The brand Balmain was also very present within the Kardashian family, because her younger sister Kendall Jenner, has participated as a model in various barrel this fashion webs-house and also their other sister Kylie has been involved through the promotion of various fragrances and cosmetics of the French brand.

Kim Kardashian returns to Paris to participate in various parades with the most exclusive brands in the world such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. But three years ago, the wonderful Breakfast in the room, hotel, five armed men against the king, and a lot of money on jewelry, Bank notes and cash was.