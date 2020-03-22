What they have in common, Rihanna, Rosalie and Beyoncé?

Rihanna, of course, and Beyoncé, to dress and thus, all views of the time, because their styles are always very marked. But the girls have something in common: signature you choose for their outfits.

“Left Hand“is brand the dress up the last of the Barbados, the interpreter, Spanish and, of course, the us. Who is behind all of this?

– In The News

Julie Kucharski is the person behind this seal style “grunge”, which can be recycled in turn second hand clothes with patches. Wow!

Therefore, we see (for example) the singer of “Bad” to decide, opt for a pair of jeans shooting high with patches combined with a black t-shirt from Prada and a white coat, eye-catching perfectly.

It is noteworthy that these jeans are full of personality and good taste, Left Hand (THE). Well, this brand the us was created, to give him the clothing to second-hand-in-hand with the use of patches, also receives a few unique things that you have conquered stars like Rihanna, Beyoncé and even models such as Kendall Jenner.

Finally, it should be noted that the secret of the signature is their aesthetics of “grunge”, because he had his heyday in the 90’s and decided to stay back with force.