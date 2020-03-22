What you didn’t know, Rihanna and her lavish life full of Hobbies

Currently Rihanna the singer is the richest in the world, according to the magazine Forbes and how well a millionaire, this singer and designer has developed certain Hobbies and whims in the course of time that we will be in the detail.

The singer from Barbados is possessed, that no one can copy your style, so you need to make your a stylist available 24 hours a day for you.

He is so obsessed with it, have unique models, on the not even other people can access brands such as Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga have created the unique designs especially for you

Rihanna is a fan of junk food, so they asked him to bring 14 packs of Oreo, 6 pizzas, family rooms with 9 tubs of ice cream, big, and 4 bags of French fries, the taste of cheese, urgently to your hotel.

Riri, as his friends call him, has 6 villasbut nevertheless, this entrepreneur is he decided to rent an islandYes, you read that right, an entire island! The same is equipped with several huts and sports halls for the accommodation of the team, family and friends of the singer.

The place is called Osea Island here the studio is located, of the mogul, you can create new music. Renting this space will cost you only 25 thousand 469 U.S. dollar on the day.

Between the most curious things that Rihanna asked in your wardrobe is that it bans, the color yellow because the singer does not like objects of this color.

The singer is sparing no time to spoil yourself and spends around 50 thousand us dollars per week in your beauty routine, and also different procedures and facial treatments with your skin doctor.

When looking at your whims you can’t imagine what we would, if we so much money?