Selena Gomez has become one of the most representative personalities in the entertainment industry and the music From their amazing performances on his music and his controversial relationship with Justin Bieber, the actress has managed to be all the rage, since the beginning of his career. Oh, and Czech, these 5 things you probably didn’t know Selena Gomez!

Named in honor of Selena Quintanilla

Originally from Texas, Selena Gomez on 22 July was in 1992, under the name Selena Marie Gomez Cornett According to the same Selena, the reason why your parents decided to call it, because at the time, her mother had an obsession with the Queen of tex-mex, Selena Quintanilla.

Her inspiration is Britney Spears

Like Selena Gomez, you can be an inspiration for many to follow so even with his own model, this is nothing more and nothing less than Britney Spears, in fact, confessed that she was to stop the inspiration, a star of Disney.

Was the Unicef Ambassador, the youngest in the history

With only 17 years of age, the interpreter ‘Lots of you to love me‘it was selected goodwill of the UNICEF-Ambassador of the organizationin that moment, as the Ambassador, the youngest in history, however, this position would be ‘10 years after the actressStranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown, who was Ambassador with only 14 years of age.

The celebrity was-more followers on Instagram

Between 2018 and 2019, Gomez was the celebrity more followers on Instagram in the world! Unfortunately, the actress has yet to be surpassed by nothing more and nothing less than the astro cristiano ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldowho now owns almost 209 million fans, while the ex of Justin Bieber has 173 million.

The assets with the value of 75 million us dollars

Because of his great career, the fortuna Selena Gomez is with the value of 75 million us dollars. According to the website ‘Celebrity Net worth‘the luck of the actress not only their work but also their great sponsors, because only the image of the famous sports brand,Puma, Selena managed 30 million dollars.

There is no doubt that Selena Gomez knew how to a great place in the entertainment industry, and now it is what it honors the fruit, because the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the celebrities most important today.