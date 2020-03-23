After a conviction for sexual abuse Of career tests positive for coronavirus

Convicted of rape and criminal sex act, from the beginning of the month, and the mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was considered one of the most influential people in Hollywood, he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Weinstein has a 68-year-old, and he was sentenced to 23 to find not guilty of five counts of sexual assault, which he answered in the courts. His age and heart problems, the last of the place in the at-risk group

Career festival in New York city to a high-security prison. The news of the infection began with a local newspaper, the Niagara Gazette, Albany. Then, the Reuters news Agency, the information has confirmed that the club is responsible for the prison system of the state of New York. In the test for coronavirus was positive in the final on Sunday (22), and Harvey is now isolated and the employees are in quarantine.

The attorneys of the Weinstein does not claim that they were aware of the diagnosis, and if you are worried about the health of the client. The other two arrested also tested positive for the virus.

The CONDEMNED

The damnation of Harvey Weinstein as a “great victory” for the movement #MeToo which occurs due to the series of reports that exposed, suffered the sexual abuse and harassment by the actors and the people involved in the film industry.

In October 2017, at the earliest, if you are revealed for the first time, the allegations against Weinstein in the matter of the New York Times, and numerous complaints were received in relation to the producer and to the other people in the world. Harvey Weinstein has been accused, harassed or attempted to harass and intimidate names, such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek. All in all, accused of more than 100 women, the manufacturer of a child abuse, sexual assault, and sexual assault.