Between love and scandal! The controversial story of Shakira and Piqué. What more do you want?

Shakira and Gerard Pique are a couple of more pairs, followed by the world of show business and sports. All want to know what the do or do not.

The Colombian and Spanish met in the year 2010 only, if the player won, the world Cup and it was the video to Waka-Waka.

– In The News

And this is at the beginning the singer in the first half and everything seemed against you, but the relationship will be stronger each year, and now, at the end of the decade, very usa.

When they met, the coffee maker she was still with Antonio de la Rúa, so that he, the bad of the movie, because it is rumored that she was unfaithful to him with Piqué.

Then the neogranadina the defendant of 80 million euros for Antonio, while this is expected to be the second child of the football player.

The difference in age between the famous and the Barcelona player was also a scandal, because 10 years on, you. In spite of everything, there is another rumor that the Bvb had an affair with Barbara Palvin in 2012.

There is even speculation that the Spanish Jacks continue to be in connection with your ex, Nuria. In fact, the paparazzi, the terms eventually have together. The star be the one that not believe seems to be, these questions. There are still together, despite everything.