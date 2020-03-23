Demi Lovato throws a strong proposal Rihanna









© Getty Images

Demi Lovato, Rihanna





The American singer Demi Lovato confessed that she would like to kiss and you make a musical collaboration with the singer from Barbados, Rihanna.

In an interview The Ellen DeGeneres Showa television program from the United States, Lovato confessed his desire by the interpreter Umbrellathe one he admired for a long time. In a previous edition of the programme, the singer I Love Meit was clear that Rihanna is the ultimate idol and to that air they want with her.

In a recent interview for the same program, Demi Lovato reveals her intentions with the celebritybecause the presenter spoke about the topic and asked her if she had the answer to the singer.

“No, I answered, and it is good, not insulted me, because it’s Rihanna,” replied the artist, the 27-year-old driver. “Rihanna, how dare you?”, voice mode is a joke DeGeneres, while staring at the camera.

“Look, I just want to kiss, well, together we could have a cooperation, the kiss could be, maybe we can find you in the video, I know,” said the celebrity Americans succeeded, the awakening of applause and laughter from the audience.

After cuestionarle about his love life, Lovato replied: ‘I was in apps with dating for a while, and as I spent some time with myself in the last few months, I realized that I’m the type of person you in any form on a regular basis with the sadness or loneliness or whatever,” he said.

“I have to fight these battles by myself and I can’t let anyone in-between and fix these problems with me, so now I’m single and spend my Saturday night, riéndome, take baths ‘, he concluded.

In the meantime, the interpreter is located in the middle of preparations for a series of concerts offered, the from June in selected countries in Europe and Latin America.

More news on MSN:

The fall in the hell of Demi Lovato. Gallery of showbiz.