In terms of its affair with the “Diva ” Bronx”, it was announced that David began his relationship with her, when the singer at the age of 15 years, he was at her side, when she instantly famous. In fact, a few on the red carpet appeared to be posing to his side.

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend David Cruz at the premiere of “My Family” (1995).

(Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty)



Apparently, the fame of the singer, the factor that ended their relationship was. After their separation, JLo Affairs with Cris Judd, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony had. She is currently happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez.