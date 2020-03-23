Geisy Arruda about boredom complain, in quarantine, and there are trailers with the click of a stunning

The muse recalled, an essay, and was delighted with the fans

In the afternoon of this Sunday (22), Geisy Arruda told of an essay that he had on his Instagram.

The muse showed off her gorgeous body healed in a modelito-black-and-green-neon, and for his successors in the caption that you’ve been enjoying these times of the years.

“With the quarantine, I hope! I’m deciding whether or not the chick with the nails or the beginning of a lot of cleaning. Whatever the decision is, I’ll have a lot of time to do both. So, it’s a picture of the 🍑 is to remind us that life is GOOD!!! In order to be in the house!”, She wrote in the caption.

In less than 1 hour, the publication has received more than 23 thousand cured.

“Drop D” is a joke of a fan of the exposure of Geisy talk. “The candy is more beautiful,” said a second. “I’ll stay here and admire their beauty,” he said to a third party.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda comes in a Paradise-like ambience and to captivate a nice way trailer Geisy Arruda, bounces off a fan, was looking for your name on the side for adults

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjLCFZ5bJ4(/embed)