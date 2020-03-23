Geisy Arruda, create social network,” proibidona” and post the content without censorship

Geisy Arruda to try like to not be censored by social networks from the conventional, such as YouTube and Instagram, you blocked adult content, and so decided to take a alternative way to share your posts.

She has created a profile on a platform, Sparkle, and set its contents as the “proibidão”. Advertise on the social network she posted a video of the fat on Instagram in red lingerie, and provocative poses.

Videos, photos, erotic stories, and everything is uncensored, are published openly on the new social network, and his most recent publication on Instagram, with the famous rolled the Ball of sound rolls.

In the legend, the artist who made the invitation. “You come to my #ProibidaodaGeisy there in the Sparkle? Coming soon. I’m already on my second book of short stories, the love, and we can notes to exchange, without the censorship of Instagram!”.

