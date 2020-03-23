Harvey Weinstein tests positive for the coronavirus in the prison, The

+







Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Getty Images) Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein was diagnosed with the new coronavirus in prison, according to the Niagara Gazette, the local newspaper, in Albany, New York. The former film producer who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault, and was in isolation in a prison in the state of New York.

Mr. Weinstein is one of the two occupants of the Wende Correctional Facility, who have tested positive for the coronavirus. At the age of 63 years, he is also already in the hospital before you back for the treatment of chest pain and high blood pressure.

Many of the actors shared their stories about harassment on the runway, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Rosanna Arquette, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltron. Before sexual assault in a hotel during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 accused of. Annabella Sciorra has also been said, raped by a former producer in the year 1992.

