In prison, Harvey Weinstein s, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 | Entertainment

Mayara Macedo – 10h55



Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a court in Manhattan Photo: AFP/Jefferson Siegel

According to a New York newspaper, the ex-producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He is currently in isolation in prison, a Federal state of the United States. The 63-year-old Weinstein is currently in jail after he was sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual harassment.

Mr. Weinstein is a part of the at-risk group not only by age, but also because they have poor health. He was back in the hospital with chest pain and high blood pressure. In addition to these, he has a hard time walking.

The ex-Hollywood producer, received the award at the beginning of the month, the European court of Manhattan in New York city. He was accused of harassment by Actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltron.

The accusation of rape only a few of the Actresses, Rose McGowan, and Annabella Sciorra. The abuse would have happened in 1997 and 1992, respectively.

