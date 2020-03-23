In the films, the Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the Marvel comics, and the date of the premiere

The Marvel Studios are developing big plans for the future.
At the San Diego Comic-Con last year, the company’s plan is revealed for the next few years, in the film, including a timetable for stage 4, as well as new projects that may come on the stage 5.
You know, here are all the versions are the Marvel Studios soon, along with the date of receipt. The fans called for a big production for Marvel Studios, led by a woman for years and even a long time ago, and it seemed as if it would be the Black widow, but one who was able, for the first, it was Captain Marvel. Clearly, this does not diminish the spirits of the fans with the return of Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanoff, was in Avengers: Ultimatum. The event will take place between the Avengers: Civil war Avengers: Infinite war. Relationships that are toxic: here is the most, what pairs are problematic for the MCU
The Black widow was originally published on 30. April of this year, but was postponed because of the Corona Virus, and not a new prediction for the debut. When it comes to the side of the cosmic Marvel Comics, the MCU, you only scratched the surface so far. With The Above all, promises to change, but that was one of the craziest creations of Jack Kirby at Marvel comics. The cast is very starry, with names like Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington ‘ and Salma Hayek, among others. We have seen in the MCU, exploring the many different genres over the years. In Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten rings, and we the first big blockbuster of the comic books focuses on the martial arts. The studio has hired, at the same time, in order to live in the role, with Tony Leung lives in the “real Mandarin”. The Black widow goes, for a change, for Marvel, and becomes a widow, the White
From the very beginning, Marvel Studios, such as the mixing of data flows with the new stuff. With so many new players come in, and Doctor Strange, after the success of the Olympic games in 2016. Benedict Cumberbatch back in the role of the Witch after the upcoming appointment, but the big news in the cast is Elizabeth, the Scarlet Olsen. For a long time it seemed as if Marvel Studios is just the first. It was like that with Iron Man and Captain America. I have the trio as the most important part of the Avengers, was in the final stages a little bit of luck. In this new work, by Taika Waititi, the main event promises to be Jane Foster, as experienced by Natalie Portman, who as the Mighty Thor. From here, it is already in stage 5 of Marvel Studios. And is anyone really surprised that the Black Panther is getting a sequel? The first, in the year 2018 at the earliest, it was a huge success at the box office and was acclaimed by critics. After the death of the great Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a super-hero, you ‘ ll have to find the others, one enemy at a time. The development of the ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3). it was very strange, up to this point. First of all, the film’s Director and screenwriter James Gunn pointed to, after you re-discovered a few of your posts making fun of serious topics like child abuse and rape, but later on the staff of Marvel comics, is convinced that Disney recontratá it. This led to a delay in production, but Marvel doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. Since Captain Marvel the first billion for Marvel in the year 2019 was, at the latest, speculate people continue. And it’s happened again, with Brie Larson in the lead role. But at the moment, we do not know when it will come to the theatres. The first major group in the Marvel comics, has returned home. After the continuing failure of the Fox and the Fantastic four their first venture will follow in the MCU, and that he will be curious to follow-up. With their dynamic in the comics, it is similar to how the Marvel Studios is doing all of the things. Anyone who knows a good doctor doom does not appear, now? The history of the X-Men, which has been going on for almost two decades is finally over. With the massive failure of the Phoenix is Dark, there are those who will say that the mutants are going to stick it in the fridge for a number of years to show up in the MCU. There is a good chance that it will not happen until 2024. The fans waited for the majority of the announcements that were made at the San Diego Comic-Con that by 2019, but that was pretty amazing. In addition to the disclosure of the blade in the MCU, I found out that the award-winning, Mahershala Ali will play. The anti-hero has appeared in the cinemas in the footsteps of Wesley Snipes.
The Black Widow
The Eternal – 6. November 2020
Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten rings – February 12, 2021
Doctor Strange, in the reign of madness, 7. May 2021
I love the Thunder 5. November 2021
Black-panther-2 – 6. May 2022
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
The Fantastic Four
The X-Men.
The Blade
