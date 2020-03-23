Jennifer Lopéz in honor of Selena Quintanilla by the 23 years of your movie

Jennifer Lopez honor Selena Quintanilla of the 23 years of your movie | Instagram

The beautiful singer and actress Jennifer Lopez surprised all her fans with a emotional video on your Instagram in memory Selena Quintanilla by the 23 years of your film where played.

One of the roles most iconic and in fact, seem to be in Hollywood it was JLo the main role in the biographical film Selena to her, where he showed his life and his rise to success.

This movie was exactly 23 years ago, the 21 March in the year 1997 and was directed by Gregory Nadal. For this reason, Jennifer is told in a moving video in memory of those times.

I can’t believe the last 23 years since the release of this incredible film-and 25 years after his death. Selena was a great inspiration for me, and I was lucky to be chosen to interpret it,” wrote the singer on the publication.

This paper, without a doubt was in the heart of Lopezafter all, the success was absolutely impressive, as it was Selena’s very sweet and it stays.

As an artist, this film was truly an experience that you will remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me until then,” finished the singer.

The video, with only a few hours after it was shared on his official Instagramwith almost 4 million reproductions a part of your trailer, and almost 20 thousand comments.

Every time I see, is, like the first time. I love to see you act. I love Selena. I love you jlo” wrote a supporter in the publication.

She died Selena Quintanilla, had only 23 yearswhat is very surprising, the 23. birthday.

As many of you know, the responsible your mu3rte was Yolanda Saldívarwho was his right-hand man and manages most of their boutiques.