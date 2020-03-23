Jennifer Lopez reminded he of video on Instagram 23 years of the premiere of the film ‘Selena’ | people | entertainment

23 years ago, the film debuted forever Selena the catapultaría to Jennifer Lopez as an actress,.

It is with deep gratitude, the interpreter Let’s get loud he posted on his account Instagram a video full of beautiful memories that they represent, an ode to the artist.

Through these pictures JLo’s part of the, what was the shooting for the film with unpublished material of her work with the family of Selena and moments of the shooting behind the camera.

“Selena was a great inspiration for me and I had the good fortune to be chosen to interpret them. As an artist, this film was a great experience that I have you for the rest of my life”, you wrote in your networks.

Also, you make this gift to her fans, JLo calls on all of us, the memory of Selena with a picture closer to your life and your great heritage.(E)