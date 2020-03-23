Katy Perry shares her desire to have a little girl

The Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 08.03.2020 16:05:59

Katy Perry surprised their fans with the announcement for a live broadcast on your account of Instagram that she is pregnant. Now, the U.S. singer gave a hint as to the gender of your baby.

Katy Perry located in Melbourne, Australia, a show where he to the end, the competition of female ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

“I hope it’s a girl” announced the amount of the during your presentation in the framework of the International women’s day. The show was full of references to feminism, because it is in color purple and her dancers were carrying posters, which had the form of thunder with the legend “Future is girl power” (The future is the female force) .

The singer played her hits “Roar”, “Wide Awake” and “Firework” to talk about the inner strength and transformation. Katy Perry also he went to the female power, with the help of the three sets, which they used during their presentations, they wore shades of pink and purple with a print of the symbol for the female gender.

Us media as a Harper’s Bazaar indicate that Katy Perry it is in the second quarter, so that you may know already, the sex of your child through an analysis of the blood.

On the other side, I promise Orlando Bloom you shared a photo Katy Perrywhere you see the singer with a dress that can see her belly pregnancy. “My babies are in bloom,” wrote the actor in his release of Instagram.

epc