Kylie Jenner spoke for the first time about her separation from Travis Scott

Rumors of a separation between model Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott began the round for the second time in september, the emergence of Jenner, without the singer at the wedding of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.
It was the next day, when the news portal entertainment TMZ confirmed the message from the second separation of the pair after a little more than two years engagement, relying on an informant who mentioned that they have been separated for a couple of weeks.
The parents of the little Stormi Webster, 20 months, a number of problems found in the course of the year, because Jenner have “evidence” that Scott might be cheating on him, you suspect that the rapper denied always. And that was the cause, that the family take a holiday together.
“Kylie is young, but, in reality, a lifestyle of a traditional family. She has seen her older sisters with big families and several children, and she longs for the same. She loved to be home with Travis and his little, more than anything else, but now his priorities are different”shared a source to the entertainment portal E! News.
“You argue again, but is followed and have for the last month. You have argued about things ridiculous, and Kylie is usually very skeptical about Travis. Also Travis has a stressed out “new music,” said the source.
However,the celebrities you talked about your current status, issues, sentimental and but the specific causes of the end of the relationship is not said, Yes clearly, not a partner.
“Travis and I are big words, and is our main concern, there, Stormi. Our friendship and our subsidiaries have priority”, Jenner wrote on her personal Twitter account.
Now you are a life apartbecause according to reports the magazine PeopleTravis moved a few weeks ago and full-time lives in his house in Beverly Hills, while Stormi still life with Jenner at his home in Calabasas.
“Kylie has allowed him to (see Scott) Stormi. You will never have this opportunity to take in him” a source said.
“The two are great parents and both take care of the girls, because you don’t want the separation affected to Stormi. In the moment it is not felt that they could arrange their differences, they decided to separate because they did not want to, your discussions added impactaran to Stormi”, the source.
According to the rumors and confirmation from various sources, there have also been reports that said that Jenner met with her ex-boyfriend Tyga in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
According to the newspaper Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner went with a few friends on Tuesday evening, after leaving the facility, Delilah, Hollywood, two of her friends and they went to a pickup and Rolls-Royce, the where Tyga charts took him to the hotel Marquis Sunset to 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time).
According to witnesses, the two girls through the same door ” is used, leaving the rapper to the place at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific time), while Jenner went through a different door.
But Jenner seemed to him that the media agrandaron this topic, and he about these rumors, your Twitter account is language.
“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than it is in reality. It was a ‘date-2. m. with Tyga’. You have to let me see, two of my girlfriends in the studies in which he found himself,“, the younger sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner said.