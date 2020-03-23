Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie are fighting over the paper, and you have no idea what

Easy! Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie You don’t get on the cover for a piece of paper, but you want to live with the new version of Cleopatra in a cinebiografia, according to the reports the Daily Star.

A re-reading of the story of the Queen of Egypt is in the hands of Sony Pictures, and it should come up to the standards of today, with the perspective of women, but also the focus on the moment in history depicted with the drama and a lot of blood.

Also Lady Gaga has previously been contacted in order to test for a friend. But in spite of this, Angelia Jolie is still considered a favorite of the station, however, it should be borne in mind that the singer has changed, public opinion, and in Hollywood after her performance in A Star is Born.

“Cleopatra was known as ” the Queen of the Nile from which Elizabeth Taylor has established herself as the Queen of Hollywood when she starred in the film version in 1963. There is every reason to believe that the next actress to interpret, as you enjoy a position that is also high in the motion picture industry.”, a source of the publication revealed.

Speaking of Lady Gaga, it’s been a while since she had given birth to a great revelation about the partnership in A star. “I mean, we have a story of love. For me as a singer and actress, of course, I want people to think I’m fallen in love. And we knew that we wanted people to feel that love to the Oscars”with your language in an interview for the magazine Elle.

“We knew that we wanted to pass it on to all of them and through the TELEVISION, to watch all the people. We worked hard, we worked for days on end. We have everything – it was all staged. In fact, we talk about it. We said, ‘We have done a very good job. I said this the other day on the social network, I set it for impact, not for the famehe added.

A journalist specializing in the entertainment, consumer sites, and cinemaníaco of the book.

Comments