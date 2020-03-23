Like never dressing! The unknown photo of Beyoncé was viral. ¡To be missed!

The success of Beyoncé he began in the nineties, as it was the singer of the group R&B Destiny’s Child. In addition to Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who captured today’s diva of this musical genre and a pioneer in the industry of fashion with the Beyhive, the hearts of millions in the time.

The group disbanded in 2003 after their last success of Survivor, “album”, he has as number one in the Billboard 200 in 2001. Today, 20 years later, the wife of Jay-Z made more and asked him, a tear with this photo went viral.

In her we see the American R&B with a dress military style (camouflage) of the colors yellow, orange and black; a simple hairstyle that allows your bun, and her face the make-up of your eyes stands out.

Clearly, today the fashion is not, but if you compare this photo, retro with none of the present, we see that about everything Beyoncé still its natural beauty keep.

The publication of the fanpage led his followers in the past. What’s more, managed to almost 9,000 likes. It should be noted that the picture was taken in 1998, when the interpreter, Beautiful Liar he gave a concert with destiny’s Child in London.

Currently the winner of five Grammys decided to the development of its own brand of clothing, Beyhive, in the company Adidas.

In addition, one of the most popular artists is recognised, in the last time, Beyoncé the introduction on the international market is an entrepreneur and fashion designer, with the aim of a brand, the clothes, without gender. The whole thing is a diva!