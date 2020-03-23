Marie Claire | duck high rate of was the donation that you made Rihanna to combat coronavirus

The singer Rihanna has since their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus. Your Foundation, ” Clara Lionel is a donation of 5 million dollars with the goal of mitigating the effects of the COVID-19, in the poorest municipalities. The Foundation serves this generous amount on marginalised groups of the population of the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

The Foundation threw in a statement of concern speaks well for the future. “As we can imagine this year, never would have, like COVID-19 changed so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or where you are, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can come to.” The Foundation of Rihanna is very sensitive with this type of causes “in the last five years, CLF was one of the first organizations, which is seen in answers to some of the most devastating natural disasters in the world, and we have first-hand the consequences of a deep and involuntary, to be prepared”.

With this donation, the support of the local banks in food is to supply the most disadvantaged groups of the population. Moreover, in countries such as Malawi or Haiti, the possibility of a more rapid examination and health. On the other hand, the employees of the hospitals, which try cases of coronavirus supported, giving them the necessary protection, to avoid infection, laboratory, and maintenance of intensive care units, among others.

The managing Director of the Foundation, Justine Lucas, stated that it is crucial is the concentration on the most disadvantaged, “has never been so important or urgent protection and preparation of communities marginalized and neglected, those who will be affected the most by this pandemic,” and this is very important to be ready for what’s to come “we know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is the be prepared”.

