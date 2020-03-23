Miley Cyrus share the best moments of the series, created from home via the quarantine

During the contingency caused by the coronavirus, a large proportion of celebrities have decided to be isolated in the home in the way of quarantine,in search of different to entertain activities to you and to delight their followers.

One of them was Miley Cyruswho developed his own series of home is generated, all the guests and video call. This project has been baptized “Bright-Minded” and will be transmitted from Monday to Friday through your personal account Instagram.

“Wow! What are the first week of the Bright-Minded” the singer wrote on the publication in which you share the most beautiful moments of the the first week in the number of staff.

The interpreter was also was it is a pleasure for you to generate this content for their fansthe project fills him with joy.