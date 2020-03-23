Music: enjoy the Songs of Taylor Swift, the #kimkardashian Isover party

Taylor Swift it is your reputation clean was the filter, the recording of your conversation with Kanye Westand their fans celebrate with hashtags like #KimKardashian Isover party and #Kanye West Isover party.

Taylor Swift wins the battle against Kanye West and Kim Kardashian



Four years ago Kanye West published the song “Famous” where to called you “bitch” Taylor Swift and in his video, a wax figure of the interpreter showed naked with lines like “I Think Taylor and I are we going to sleep”.

If Taylor Swift refused to be the permission, give, mentioned this way, so as a “cameo” in the music video, Kim Kardashian released a audio where the interpreter reminded the publication of “Famous” with Kanye West.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUPL_TyVq94(/embed)

Then, in the public domain – unless the fans of Taylor Swift, turned his back to the the song “Love Story” with hashtags like #Taylor swift claimed was Isover party but now.

#TaylorToldTheTruth and its fans to celebrate with their songs

The scandal of 2016, led by Taylor Swift and “disappear” for almost two years, when she was not seen, in any case, you disabled your comments in social networks, returned to throw but with force, “Reputation”, inspired by the controversy.

Now, the the complete audio-infamous phone call with Kanye West, recorded by Kim Kardashian, fans of the singer of country and pop celebrated reveal themselves.

These are the best songs of Taylor Swift, the fans celebrate the #kimkardashian Isover party.

