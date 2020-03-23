Now overtook Justin! Spectacular look of Selena Gomez on their “The Revival Tour”

Fully authorised, and is recovering from her separation from her ex Justin Bieber is, like the American pop singer Selena Gomez in the first video from his “The Revival Tour”, with which he began the year 2020.

06. March, 2020 · 13:09 hs

Fully authorized and recover your break-up with your ex Justin Bieber is, as the American pop singer Selena Gomez in the first video “The Revival Tour” with the beginning of this year to 2020.

In this video, in which she interpreted the theme of “Feel me”, Selena is a spectacular costume in beige, combines simplicity and elegance.

A light-permeable material, more details and a bodysuit in the same color that covered his body, but they reveal their legs.

To complete the outfit of this show, a pair of high heels in the same tone. The hair is picked up in a simple ponytail at the nape of the neck… it Looks sencillamaente fantastic!

And indeed, the topic seems to be on their stormy relationship Justin Bieber, there’s life after a breakup does not speak “, If you give them enough ( … ) if you’re not with me, you’ll always be only,” it says in a verse of the song promises to be a huge success.