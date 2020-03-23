Oh, Hailey, enraged! The new and controversial song of Justin Bieber. Not Selena forget?

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
2


In the middle of the consternation, the worldwide by the coronavirus, the artists in the protests of the measure, to remain in their homes, in order to avoid infection and to combat the pandemic. While the situation is, some use their creativity to defeat the night. It has done this Justin Bieber.

For days, the singer and canadian musicians you share with your followers, what do you do in your quarantine. For example, in the last week, the first TikTok between him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, published on her Instagram.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here