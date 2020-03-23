Oh, Hailey, enraged! The new and controversial song of Justin Bieber. Not Selena forget?

In the middle of the consternation, the worldwide by the coronavirus, the artists in the protests of the measure, to remain in their homes, in order to avoid infection and to combat the pandemic. While the situation is, some use their creativity to defeat the night. It has done this Justin Bieber.

For days, the singer and canadian musicians you share with your followers, what do you do in your quarantine. For example, in the last week, the first TikTok between him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, published on her Instagram.

– In The News

This the interpreter of Baby decided to let your imagination run free and compose new songs.

Creating music in isolation, wrote the composer in its publication. In it, he shared a video in which a couple of headphones and in the background you can hear a rhythm, but nothing more.

Clear that the curiosity of their fans, if Justin new tunes forms again and again, the controversial relationship he had with Selena Gomez.

However, today Bieber is completely in love with his wife Hailey along who has done it, change your attitude towards life, as well as their work in the music industry.

Although Selena into oblivion, her last album Changes seems to be an ode to the years he in addition to his first great love. How important quarantine is Justin Bieber they create music, which is exactly what fans want to see their after away for so long.