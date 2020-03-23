Race and the cinema: 5 films not to go for the riders and racers out of the house

The restriction of the free movement of persons, on the account of the Coronavirus, the key to making it in the house. For this reason, it is important to allow sufficient time for physical activity( if possible), and on the spirit, while in the quarantine. Do you, for example, is the initiation of the preparation of a test target in the second half, you need to keep the focus as much as possible. Here in new york, many of the runners and riders are in the table Marathon, Curitiba, Cosan ltd.with open enrollment, as the primary goal. Therefore, it is an opportunity to know the stories of the runners, the performance and the tension of the movie theater has always brought to us over the years. Take a look at the 5 movies that you (the runner and the runner) is not out of the house.

The Athlete

The Ethiopian Abebe Bikila was the first African to win an Olympic marathon and the first man to win back-to-back races. In the 1960s, in Rome, and won a bare foot, because he will feel comfortable in the shoes of the sponsor of the games, In 1964, he already had the shoes, she won gold in Tokyo, with more than 4 minutes ahead of the runner-up.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKUvR1aRHF4(/embed)

In search of a miracle

“In search of a miracle,” Ralph Walker, is a personal drama, and you have the rush of a deep breath, as a way of overcoming the difficulties through the life. Ralph is a 14-year-old, whose mother is going through a serious illness, and to remain the unknown in the bed, under the care of medical professionals.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj-DDQQ0Vp8(/embed)

Chariots of Fire

The film tells the story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, the athletes have the goal of the competition in the Olympic games in 1924 for the British team. Liddell is a missionary, Catholic, Scottish, and very devout, while the Abrams is the son of a Jewish family.

The winner of the academy award for best film in 1982, ” Chariots of Fire, is best remembered for the racing scene on the beach with the sound of Vangelis, is a brand name that makes you remember the Olympics in the first world.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odtqtlhsv4E(/embed)

On the bright side of life

The movie that gave Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar, this is a topic heavy on the deep. Lawrence makes a romantic evening for two, with Bradley Cooper, which also has operations in the deep, and compelling, it earned him a nomination for best actor. Pat is a young man trying to recover from a traumatic separation, and return to live with their parents after rehabilitation. Pat’s struggle to control his depression, and the rise of the bi-polar and I think the race is one of the walking trails.The Pet corresponds to Tifanny (Lawrence), a young man who was also in the emotional upheaval.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2xb_rkbAU8(/embed)

The Race

This is the cinebiografia of Jesse Owens, the athlete, in speed competitions in the mid-1930s. The film is developed in a comprehensive way, the life, the stories, the aim is to show not only his achievements on the track, as well as their relationships and personal problems. The film also deals with the races involved, the context in which the story takes place. In the 1936 Olympics, where Owens won four gold medals (100-and 200-meter dash, long jump and relay 4 x 100 meters) in the Germany of the nazi era of Adolf Hitler.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQIe4JKjYn4(/embed)