Salma Hayek celebrates its origin in the Mexican – Who is the

+







Salma Hayek is a tribute to the Frida Kahlo (photo: Instagram/playback) Salma Hayek is a tribute to the Frida Kahlo (photo: Instagram/playback)

Salma Hayek has a name that is known worldwide, but did not forget his origin. The actress is of Mexican 52-year-old wrote to his roots, with a photo that is posted in front of a mural at Frida Kahlo’s (1907-1954), one of the most important pintoras in the country. “How nice it is to find icons of the Mexican around the world,” wrote the actress on her Instagram.

It is worth noting that, Salma released the main role in The in the long autobiographical play of the same name, in the year 2002. The role brought her a nomination for the academy award for Best actress.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.