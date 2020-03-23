Selena Gomez had her first kiss with Dylan Sprouse

United States, Los Angeles.- Selena Gomez he remembered the moment when he made a guest appearance in the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in the year 2006, and admitted that he kissed Dylan Sprouse in the episode, not only fun it was.

The singer sat down for a

interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show and clip-teaser for the episode,

he talked about his childhood and how he is in love with the twin brother DylanCole Sprouse in his youth. Was

ironic that you kisses on the twin “wrong”, and also showed, as it turned out, their

first kiss.

“I was as a guest star on the program, but I kissed his brother, and I couldn’t kiss you, Cole,” he said Selena Kelly was referring to Dylan on the interview. “It was my first kiss”. Kelly was surprised by the confession of the actress. “How your first kiss was with a stranger and an actor?”, and the singer replied, as he laughed: “it Was one of the worst days of my life”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7712tVaJvQ(/embed)

The singer of “Wolves” and he talked about his first kiss, and how was the feeling when you speak with Kelly about his childhood home in Texas, which is still visited annually despite, now in the possession of another person. During his last visit, he found some things she wrote when she was a child in one of the cabinets and one of them was about her love for Cole.

“Had written, in the closet

was in love with Cole Sprouse,” she said, before a picture of the Cabinet

and his writings on the wall appeared on the screen. “Cole Sprouse was

Suite Life of Zack and Cody. I was obsessed with this program, and I thought,

one day we will be together,” she confessed.