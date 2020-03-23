Shakira calls the leaders of the world ready to social isolation at the end of

Shakira urged the political leaders that they will implement in their countries the “social distance” many ” end of 15 days, to prevent, to expand the coronavirus in the regions, where it happened in a few cases, in contrast to what is happening in Europe.

“In countries where now, you have only in a few cases, need to learn from the mistakes that we have to pay in European countries, where the measures came too late. To implement Instemos our leader, 15-day social distance at the end,” said the Colombian in a video on your social networks.

The artist criticized the countries that listen to the recommendations of the health authorities act too late or to prioritize the economy, on the health and welfare of the citizens.

“In my experience, having been in Europe the last few weeks, we have noticed that the virus is very fast, and our leaders are much too slow. All countries must together health organization, together with the world in a coordinated plan, and international,” he warned.

Therefore, he estimated that it decided governments to close schools and public places with the aim of flattening of the curve and prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not willing to provide medical care.

“Please, we stay in the house, for 15 days, for the benefit of the needy, the sick, the elderly people and the poorest in the world,” said the artist.

Shakira is the only artist in South America, place a song, the number 1 in the Usa and four of her singles were placed between 20-hits and more sales in the past ten years.