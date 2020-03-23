Shakira sends the strong message to have an awareness of their fans, and respect the quarantine | news | Radio, rhythm, Romantic

The singer Shakira urged his thousands of fans to note, the quarantine imposed in several Latin American countries as a preventive measure to curb the rise of the coronavirus. From Barcelona (Spain), the city where the Colombian-born lives together with her husband Gerard Piqué and his sons, Sascha and Milan sent out a strong message to raise awareness about the danger posed by the rise of the COVID-19.

You will hear the new ballads and bachatas, 24-hour front Desk HERE

Through their social networks, the interpreter, ‘Waka Waka’ he called the leaders of Latin America that you have plans in place to prevent the virus from spreading further, and copper more life. “Many countries have not heard the recommendations of the health authorities act too late, or the primacy of the economic over the life, the health of the people,” he began, and the voice of the singer, influenced by the situation.

You know the artists, with the pace of the Spotify award nominees!

The barranquillera cited the example of Spain, the country where he lives, become one of the most from the outbreak of the COVID-19, after China and Italy. “My experience is that he lived in Europe, we noticed that the virus is very fast, and our leaders, too slow,” added the singer.

To prevent further affected, the interpreter ‘anthology’, on asked her fans, the exhorten to prioritize their rulers, the health of the people standing in front of the economic well-being. “Instemos to implement our leader, 15-day social distance at the end. The closure of schools and public places where people come together to smooth the curve and power, and prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not ready for the offer of advice, as well as in Latin America or Africa,” he said in this sense.

Finally, the barranquillera is requested, compliance with the quarantine. “Please, we stay 15 days in the house, for the benefit of the needy, the sick and the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world,” he concluded.

WHO SHAKIRA IS? Shakira is a singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, in the Colombian city of Barranquilla. From an early age he showed his artistic talents, but it was not until 1995 that fame with his album ‘barefoot’. Since then, the artist has realized various productions, where combines genres such as pop, ballads, rock, and bachata. In ritmoromantica.pe we have the songs of Shakira, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.