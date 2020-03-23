So it’s like Kim Kardashian agrees that his grandmother

Los Angeles, United STATES of AMERICA.- Kim Kardashian he revealed that as a surprise to his grandmother Mary Jo Campbell with a special gift, after a month of quarantine . “The grandmother loves beignets, and was in quarantine, really, since more than a month,” said Kim in a video, while the shots were to the back.

“It was very suspicious. So

I’m so excited by them, I’m going to sorprenderla,” he continued. Desserts

are Box the company of her friend, Christina Milian, “thanks Beignet

my family really happy. You know that I love to support

for small businesses in this time and Beignet Box is one of my favorites”,

added Kim.

It is comforting to hear that MJ take care of yourself, especially because of his health problems in the past. The grandmother is a survivor of breast cancer, of which you have spoken, their daughter, Kris Jenner: “My mom is a survivor of breast cancer and so are dozens of my friends”.

In the most recent season of KUWTK, MJ seemed to struggle with her health, which led to Kris to ask you, your daughters Kendall and Kylie to spend more time with her. “Sometimes I don’t know what to do with MJ, because if you feel that way… but if I get more visits, it would be really good for you. Would you like to have in its close proximity. That would make me feel much better”.

Kim, also lovers of beignet, was a fan of the company for a long time, and he even had a truck Beignet Box to the birthday party of her son, Saint West in December. The guests were welcomed by the truck, as well as drinks and coffee are to you when you enter the luxurious party Jurassic Park World.