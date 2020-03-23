The developers of Fortnite still laugh in the face of Android users [My mobile TV]

The years pass, and the Creator of the cult mobile game Fortnite laugh in the face of Android users. So far, because many Smartphones with 3 GB of RAM memory on Board can not play your attention exclusively on the support of flagship processors. In the meantime as old as SE world, Apple iPhone with only 2 GB of RAM, supports with pride Fortnite.

Advertising Read more



For example, let’s take the first example from the coast. Sony Xperia 10, the PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 is too weak, and the graphics Adreno 508. Meanwhile, the minimum supported GPU is a Adreno 530 or similar performance (Small-G71 MP20 Mali-G72 MP12 or better) is. The are, unfortunately, the sad realities of the green robot. Users, as buyers of the second category.

Yes, it is possible to save Installation of APK files with unofficial sources, but the risk of Malware infection to large. Especially in the abyss that is indefinite, scary Internet. Meanwhile, on the last graphic advertising Fortnite theme from the movie the LEGION of death row can make. In addition, shown at the bottom with a him a Clip of Imagine Dragons (in a duet with the exact same Lil Wayne with the recent collaboration with Poland-network plush), under the name of Sucker For Pain.

(Photo by Epic Games/My mobile)

–

IMAGINE DRAGONS – SUCKER FOR PAIN

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-59jGD4WrmE(/embed)

–