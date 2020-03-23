The exotic and controversial Pets of some famous

In the last few years, visibilizó the great love that people feel for the animals. A report on the Pets have been guaranteed by the Agency GFK, society for market research in Germany, that more than 56 percent of the world’s population at least a pet lives in your house. The famous are not the exception, and a large majority live with one or more animals. Among the prominent Argentinean, one of the “mascoteras” the most famous of Susana Giménez, during years he made his program, accompanied by Jasmine, your Yorkshire. is Nicole Neumann said that a farm with 50 animals, and 20 dogs rescued. Daniela Cardone household member in his Department with five cats and three other embalmed. Cande Tinelli loves the horses and has three.

But in the planet Hollywood and some celebrities have decided that it was a dog or a cat, it is not enough, society and living together with animals from the common.



Michael Jackson and his chimp

On his Neverland ranch, the king of pop, the zoo itself was one. In the village there were two tigers baptized Thriller and Sabu, an albino python, exotic birds and even an elephant, a gift from Liz Taylor. Bubbles, a chimpanzee, was her favorite. The animal accompanied him on all sides, and also he what you imagined as your child. Her band was so strong that it caused a serious encounter with Freddie Mercury.

The “king of pop” wore his chimpanzees with costumes his match

At the beginning of the year in 1982, the British a fan of the us-American. For their part, Michael the image of Freddie dress, the king and his great voice was impressed. Be contacted, and in 1983, they decided to burn it to a topic. Mercury was in Hayvenhurst Avenue, one of the villas of Jackson, California. But the experience showed. Not for Michael it a better idea to sit and Bubbles between the two. But also between the recording and the recording asked: “what went well? Repeat what?”. After a few days of strange life together, the leader of the Queen exploded and left the project. In 2009, when Jackson, his family, he sent the animals to various facilities for animals and to this day, various means died to keep them.



The kangaroo of Vanilla Ice

In its glory years, Elvis Presley with a kangaroo mascot, and he used to pose for various photos with the little animal attached by a cord. Because in this century the rapper Vanilla Ice decided to imitate him, and took the animal to the Australian national animal as a pet. So Bucky called Buckaroo, but it seems that his habitat, as the rapper told of a day fled from his house. What is unusual is that he did it, accompanied by their other mascot, a goat named Poncho. Both decided to go for a walk outside the property, to the Agency of animal rights activists were able to catch it and send it back.

She was not the only complication that Bucky left him, the rapper, the just before a photo shoot, what he had to do to a program, the type of animal, what failed, and was canceled the production. He also had to pay for it, and a neighbor, a compensation according to Bucky, the attack.



Justin Bieber, a monkey and a irresponsible behavior

If the Canadians he is a monkey, the cappuccino of 14 weeks gave 19 years to him. The singer appeared fascinated, she named Molly, and rose to photos with its friend networks. But after 20 days, a series of concerts in Germany, started and gave no problems. On landing in this country, the authorities noted that Molly is not, the permissions of income. So the monkey was seized and brought to an animal shelter. They warned Bieber that would be regularizara of the situation or the animal is the property of the German state.

The tour lasted for two months, and in the end, Bieber is found with an account of the refuge for several thousand dollars for the care and support of Molly. So he decided to return to their land and to leave, the little monkey at the animal shelter. The deadline for the complaint, the animal in the safari Park, Serengeti national Park, a place of 200 acres in the town of Hodenhagen was. Today, life shares with six other Capuchin monkeys, the leave you will surely never at an airport.



Miley Cyrus, several Pets and a pig favorites

The artist is a recognized advocate for the animals and works directly with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). A farm, home network, where she, together with seven dogs, two horses, two ponies, three cats, and until recently, a sow. Love to you is so famous, that, if he divorce from Liam Hemsworth, the most important conflict was not, as dividirían their properties, but also, who would with the animals. The blonde had assumed that most of the saved but Liam several fires of Malibu in the year 2018. His ex and he didn’t want to ruin you, to stay a divorce, which was not displayed, and the conflict was, with all who visit even if the va followed.

For all colleagues, Pig, Pig ” (the pig, the star was the appellant on the account of Instagram, the singer. Miley took in august 2014, after her dog died Floyd. In the past year, Miley shared with her thousands of fans, in their grief over the death of your pet. “It is very sad to say it… my dear friend Pig Pig is gone … for ever I’ll miss,” wrote about a video of yourself holding the Pig Pig on your shoulder, while your pet is eating an Apple. “Thank you for the many laughs and good times, girl.”

Miley was not the only one who had a pig as a pet. The relationship no longer held, George Clooney was with a partner, but with an affectionate pig named Max. Lived 18 years. The singer Ariana Grande took one next to her ex, Pete Davidson, and Tori Spelling received Hank, if another family wanted him. Happy, she played in a production with the magazine “People”, it in society, along with the rest of your family. Charlie Sheen gave her a Denise Richards, who ended up on a farm, when he was 130 pounds.



Mike Tyson and his tiger

As he is in prison, his sentence to 6 years for rape, of the mind, to be heavyweight champion youngest ever decided to have a pet. But a man who weighed 99 pounds and was 1,80 I couldn’t take a little kitten, also a chihuahua. So he decided to pay approximately $ 60,000 for the purchase of a Bengal tiger on a female, which he called Kenya. Lived for nearly two decades. It was impressive to see, in addition to the animal, the came, in spite of 200 pounds. Tyson took care of feeding, drove together, and even slept in her bed. However, Kenya began to age, and so the ex-world champion told, his eyes and his head were worse.

Tyson was forced to get rid of him, after, as, he confessed, “you tore the arm on someone.” The ex-world champion was never afraid of the animals as “dangerous”. While he was married to Robin Givens, the couple visited the zoo in New York. During the journey, the boxer will be watching a gorilla fight with other apes small. Ready to intervene, it did not provide the assistant to 10 thousand dollars to fight it more to enter the cage with the gorilla. But the care is not accepted. This man would be Tyson, but the gorilla, who weighed 200 pounds.



Melanie Griffith and living together with 120 lions, tigers and cheetahs

If the actress, exesposa Antonio Banderas, a teenager, you Tippi, his mother decided to make a film about the extinction of the lion. A coach for the animals,” warned that, if I wanted to had more of these cats “that live with you for a while”. So Neil, a lion took, accustomed to a life with people, because she had participated in several commercials. What is a kitten, and it was brought home. The cat weighed 180 pounds, and roar could be heard for several blocks. So, Tippie and her partner, the two kids of your partner, and Melanie moved to a ranch.

Installed, decided to filming the movie “Roar”. They began, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, lions. What was actually would have been working for five weeks shooting in five years. Melanie was attacked by a lion, got more than fifty points in your face, and you had to aesthetic surgery, it does not remain scars. When he returned she said to her mother “I want to live 20 years”. Today Melanie and her mother describe the experience of living with big cats as Pets as an “incredible stupidity” and are especially known to be critical of those who do it, as it is in some areas of the United States, this practice is legal.