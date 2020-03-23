The father of Angelina Jolie at the commemoration of the so-called “five-minute” the hand of the daughter of the

“It is wonderful to spend some time with Angie. Every five minutes I get, I am very grateful for that, so it’s great to be able to go on a trip for a little while with her and the children so well,” said the actor 80 years old.

Jon Voight also spoke of his admiration for the work of Angelina Jolie, which goes beyond the parent-child relationship.

“I’m a parent and a fan. Like all great actors, and Angelina your very own, unique approach, and, you know, it is a collection of findings. It is a very, very strong about it. When it comes to a set, is completely at ease. She knows what she wants,” said the star.

