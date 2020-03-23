The former city Council Tavores Fernandes de Oliveira – General died



Photo: Personal Archive

He died on the morning of Saturday, the former member of the St. Mary’s Tavores Fernandes de Oliveiraat the age of 74 years. He was in the hospital for about a week in the hospital of St. Mary’s, and he passed away today due to heart failure.

Mr. Tavores was a dentist in the military reserve. A degree in dentistry from the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), she has also studied at the school for the health of the army and worked for many years at the old hospital of the garrison, and the present hospital of Santa Maria, where he was the head of the Odontoclínica. Prior to joining the reserve, he spent a time in front of you.

Was a member of St. Mary’s in the years 2013 to 2016 for the Democrats. In the fall of 2017 to early 2019, was the chief of the Civil defense in the government of George Pozzobom (S). Currently, the President of the Association of soldiers of the Reserve, (ASMIR) is.

In the military, he was married to Maria de Lourdes Ceratti de Oliveira, father of three daughters: Tamara, Graziela and Gizele and great-grandfather to Sophia, Lorenzo, and By.

The funeral of a former councillor-in starts at 15 PM in the chapel, next to the Municipal cemetery in Itaara, on the road, Anibald Staggmeier. The funeral is at 10 a.m. on Sunday.