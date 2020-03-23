The new image of the “Black widow” shows a complete visual of the villain in Terminator

A new photo of the “Black widow” provides an overview of the complete costume of the character is a Terminator. In the photo revealed, it shows the antagonist walking down the street in the evening and night hours, to bring you a look at the details of the costume and shield – see below:

A photo from the movie, “the Black widow” from the Marvel Studios. Photo/Empire

In the comics the original Marvel comics, the Terminator is a super-villain alter-ego of Anthony “Tony” masters”. It has the ability to mimic the skills and abilities of various super-humans. Me created by David line and George Pérez, the character first appeared, for the first time in the 1980s.

“The Black widow” is a prequel, it was after the events of “Captain America: Civil war” and “Avengers: Infinite war”. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film, the role of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow is focused on Scarlett Johansson reprising.

The plot of the film has shown that in the production of a spy thriller, they, along with Natasha Romanoff is professional, compared to “the darkest part of his, if it is connected into a dangerous conspiracy involving her past. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to overthrow it.” The trailer at the end, it brought the past back into the past.”

The film has the publication been postponed for an indefinite period of time, due to the multi-coronavirus.

Related