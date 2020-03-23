The noble action of Rihanna to combat the spread of the coronavirus

A noble deed, he was the singer Rihanna, to combat the spread of the Covid-19 around the world.

Through the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel, the artist donated US$ 5 million, which they serve, to help, a few banks of food in the United States.

Also helps for the implementation of a larger number of tests to determine cases of the coronavirus. Also the money will help sick people in Haiti, explained to the Foundation through a press release.

“No matter who you are or where you come from. This pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable of this world, even worse to come,” explained the Foundation in the text.

“Protect the first line our employees for the health and marginalised communities around the world involved in it quickly. The time to act is now,” they added.