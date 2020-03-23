The postponement of the elections is not approved, the summit of the conference 23/03/2020 – Monica, Italy

The possibility of the postponement of the local elections, was by some of the legislators this week, it is a confirmation of how the future of the conference.

Chicken broth

To examine the members of the Parliament, with a boldness, for the suspension of elections, the creation of a precedent that you will regret in the future.

APPLAUSE

Already, the position of the minister Luis Roberto Barroso from the Brazilian SUPREME court (Supremo Tribunal Federal), who is the President of the TSE (Superior electoral court) to, from may and has already said he is against a postponement, there is an echo in the other judges of the court, finds.

The CALENDAR

As the Prime Minister, believe that the pandemic will be overcome at the time of the election. And they will not stop until there is compliance with the formalities of the election, the political parties.

QUARANTINE,

The editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour, and Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and model Izabel Goulart are the following guidelines from the health authorities and remain inside their homes, or the distances, which are recommended during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.