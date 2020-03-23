The singer Rihanna donates five million dollars for the fight against the coronavirus

Rihanna the list of celebrities who have contributed with their donations to the containment of the crisis adds Covid-19. The singer has donated, through his NGO Foundation, ” Clara Lionel, five million dollars, with the goal of support, “the banks food, working with communities in danger of infection and with older people,” in the United States, but also for the “accelerated tests and treatments in countries such as Haiti or Malawi”.

This organization was created by Rihanna in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, and funds for the school and the situations, in crises that take place in the whole world. But also in this case, investing in the medical teams with which the workers are protected and the distribution of devices for ventilation to the patients.

“As we can imagine this year, never would have, like Covid-19 changed so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or from wherever, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can be,” explains the press release, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna described in detail in the Declaration, that the money is likely to for the maintenance of the UCI and the acceleration in the research of the vaccine in various Central locations in all over the world.

Other famous have donated, are Bill Gates and Melinda gates-singer and actor Justin Timberlake,and designer Donatella Versace, the entrepreneur, the Italian Chiara Ferragni and her husband, the rapper Fedez, among others.

Since the outbreak of the crisis of the coronavirus in the world, some well-known personalities were used, their influence in the social networks, the awareness in the citizenship for the dangers of a massive spread. With the hashtag #YoMeQuedoEnCasa -translated into all languages – the motto of the campaigns.

