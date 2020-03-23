The top 10 animation movies for children

Who says that adults can’t see the image?

In the field of cinema, the animation has always played a Central role. Over the years, a number of animated movies and brought great stories to the big screen, and they delight children and adults. Even so, there are some who believe that the drawings refer only to the younger ones.

Here, however, we have taken 10 of the best animated movies for adultsDealing with matters of a darker, more serious and more Mature, and sometimes you are bringing a large load of topics, which are not suitable for children, such as physical abuse and even questions of life.

Credit: Handout