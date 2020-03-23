To see Jennifer Lopez and her best movies, in weekend

After their second nomination at the Golden Globes with his starring role in Crooks, Jennifer Lopez proved that she can improve her career as an actress, outside of the romantic comedies from Hollywood. In fact, some of the earliest films in which he played in the cinema at the end of the 90s and early 2000 – it to prove it. These are our list of recommendations to enjoy at home over the weekend.

Selena:

Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla on Selena

Selena it is the musical biography of the American singer of Mexican descent, Selena Quintanilla on the Jennifer Lopez received her first nomination as Best actress a Golden Globe, 1998. Directed by Gregory Nava and Executive producer of the father of Selena, Abraham Quintanilla, this film begins where the singer of the tex-mex is ready to offer its last concert in the stadium Astrodome in Houston, Texas.

The film is to be made two years after the death of Selena Quintanilla, and closing with the emotional vigil, the supporters of the singer-created after to be able to his murder involved. The participation of Jennifer Lopez is flawless in terms of the characterization in the locker room and Hobbies, in addition to the work of the vocal behind hits such as interpret: Dreaming of you, Like the flower, Forbidden love, Once, The young Department 512 and Bidi bidi bom bom.

Romance is dangerous:

Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney in Out of sight

The chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney in this movie noventera is not discussed. On the one hand, an American actor plays the experienced, in the of the robbers of banks, Jack Foley, who is arrested and in one of his raids, especially by the official Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez). Sentenced to 30 years in prison, examines a possibility of escape with the help of his partner Buddy Bragg (Ving Rhames). What is not planned to be madly in love with his greatest enemy professional. A film without a end expected, in the abilities of Jennifer Lopez with weapons and the infamous charm on the big screen by George Clooney.

Never more:

Jennifer Lopez in Never more

To view Never more you will learn different things: your first blows are not practicing with an orange, if life’s to be expected as it is good to have a place to vent, to yell which you have me at green island, the renamed it is worth and wigs as often as you want and, above all, what is more important: you can always change what you thought was your goal.

Enough (or in German: Never more) is directed by Michael Apted and premiered in the United States in the year 2002. Jennifer Lopez (Slim Hiller), Billy Campbell (Mitch Hiller), is one of the movies highlights in the career as an actress, Jennifer Lopez through its soulful interpretation of a single mother, trying to get the custody of your little daughter to fight against her own life.

A mother-in-law care:

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in A mother-in-law, the care

The Comedy is guaranteed with the performance by Wanda Sykes, assistant to the Viola (or character from the actress Jane Fonda), the reduction of their difficult character, in more than one occasion. The character of Jennifer Lopez (Charlotte), in the meantime, which could be daughter-in-law in some of the reflected and under this perspective, would your tips in the scene, to get rid of your mother-in-law, if necessary. Since pills place to sleep in a homemade soup to the ridiculous at a dinner among friends, in of – of course – your child is present.

Kochoff, written by Anya, A mother-in-law of the care, this means the return to the big screen, the actress Jane Fonda after a long absence, as well as a successful chick flick in the career of Jennifer Lopez a year after, what will we Dance? alongside Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon.

Angel appearance:

Jennifer Lopez in her role as the official police Sharon Pogue

In View of the angel, Jennifer Lopez the official police Sharon Pogue is and their rounds of guard in front of one of the most dangerous barrios in Los Angeles (United States). Exactly, it was during a work day, where he rescues make Catch: a mysterious young man, a suspect in custody. A film duration of job is a story of suspense, romance and drama constantly by a wife miss suffered actions on the part of his father and, some years later, in another younger man, the you in the mirror.