VIDEO: Shakira takes on new challenge Pique with the toilet paper

The defender of Barcelona, he won the challenge in the social networks, but you put your personal touch
In the middle of the quarantine by the coronavirus, the players were fun and came in social networks #10ToquesChallenge which consisted of ten pull-UPS with a roll of toilet paper.
However, for Gerrard Pique it is not enough, and decided to your own style-a challenge generated by Lionel Messifor now, he did it with a tennis racket.
The inner defender of the Barcelona and also the investor, in the Cup Davieshis well-known fondness for the white sport, yet his touch on the challenge.
In a video recorded by his wife Shakirathe defensive player is displayed, and is dominated by a roll of toilet paper, with the frame, a racket, and thus the difficulty.