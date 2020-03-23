VIDEO: the body of an ex-member Tavores Fernandes de Oliveira laid to rest in Itaara – General,

Photo: personal archive

In the presence of friends, family and the authorities, and was buried at about 10 a.m. on Sunday at the city cemetery in Itaara, in the body of a former local politician and a military reservation, Tavores Fernandes de Oliveira, was 74 years old. He was in the hospital for about a week in the hospital of Santa Maria, and he passed away last Saturday due to cardiac failure. The city of Santa Maria has decided, the grieving officer of the day.

Tavores was a dentist in the military reserve. A degree in dentistry from the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), he studied at the school for the health of the army and worked for many years at the old hospital of the garrison, and the present hospital of Santa Maria, where he was the head of the Odontoclínica. Prior to joining the reserve, he spent a time in front of you.

He has always been a very good experience. In the question of the hierarchy and the discipline of the army. It was our Council member and wonderful, and as a Commissioner of the civil defence, helped at a critical moment,” said the mayor, George Pozzobom (S), choked during the funeral.

The ceremony was also attended by the commander of the 3. Division of the army General Mauro Sinott Lopes.

We have to pay the last respects to our friend, has left us a great legacy of success and dedication to the army and to the community, “he said,” it is the General.

Sweeney was a member of St. Mary’s in the years 2013 to 2016 for the Democrats. In the fall of 2017 to early 2019, was the chief of the Civil defense in the government of George Pozzobom (S). Currently, the President of the Association of soldiers of the Reserve, (ASMIR) is.

In the military, he was married to Maria de Lourdes Ceratti de Oliveira, father of three daughters: Tamara, Graziela and Gizele and great-grandfather to Sophia, Lorenzo, and By.