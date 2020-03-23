What Epic zbanowało Fortnite four most popular players? The Video explains everything

A total of four players were banned by Epic for the so-called “teamowanie” during a tournament.

Teamowanie, i.e., the communication during the game and discuss, to avoid that two Teams, for example, the battle is strictly forbidden in Fortnite. In the case of FNCS, a total of four players were discovered, which had to this principle hurt.

While some deny agree with this decision, others categorically to.

Scammers be teamowanie

The players themselves heard suspicious behavior by both Teams, the landed side by side and fought to liquidate so that you can finally.

lil free storm surge lmao pic.twitter.com/tCZP4mYAHC — droxide (@DROXlDE) March 23, 2020

Of course, it is contrary to the rules of procedure, and, finally, the application of bans talks to 60 days. From the information of the players, we know that the ban was correct and the punishment is definitely too big.

Yes and the Ban is deserved 60 days but is way much, there banned for this whole FNCS and half of next. — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 23, 2020

Although then the players remind you that it would be worth, more time for the investigation and test them all.

To protect I don ‘t feel like epic should’ ve acted this fast, I feel like they didn’t have a chance to even itself. This 60 day ban for life is changing for all of them. None of them are gonna be signed again, and there download a whole FNCS. A 60-day ban was not necessary always. — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 23, 2020

“60 days of storage can completely change the life” – we read. There were also other testimonies of people banned.

Wish we at least had the opportunity to explain/defend ourselves without every hopping on the bandwagon. So wish Fortnite did some sort of investigation/asked us questions 💔 — Kreo (@KreoFN) March 23, 2020

The thing seems to be the development, because even though a part of it coincides with the suspension, the others speak strongly to resist. Epic Games not voted on this issue.